From Siya and Rachel Kolisi to reality TV sweethearts Qiniso Van Damme and Gareth Ehret, several A-list pairs called it quits in 2024.
The past year has also seen the demise of other notable relationships, including those of Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe, Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa, and Gogo Skhotheni and her partner. Here's a look at some shocking celebrity splits in 2024:
Siya and Rachel calls it quits
In late October, rugby star Siya and his estranged wife Rachel announced their separation, ending their long-standing status as Mzansi's beloved “It” couple.
“We've grown apart, and our journey has taken us in different directions. We'll always cherish the memories and lessons shared,” read their joint statement.
“We wanted to share some important news with you. After much reflection and open conversations, we have mutually decided to end our marriage. This decision comes from a place of love, respect and understanding that this is the best path forward for both of us.”
From ‘It’ couples to broken vows: local celebrities who split in 2024
Journalist
Image: Instagram
Sello Maake kaNcube and Pearl Mbewe's 'hellish' marriage ends
The couple once regarded as one of South Africa's most enduring and loving celebrity marriages came to an unexpected end. Renowned actor Sello and his estranged wife Pearl served each other with protection orders pending their divorce.
'The Bachelorette SA' romance cut short
Qiniso Van Damme decided to remain friends with Gareth “Gaz” Ehret after they ended their relationship.
The couple met on M-Net's The Bachelorette SA when Qiniso was looking for love and Gareth received the final rose among the 22 men vying for her attention on the show.
“I am thankful for the years Gareth and I shared, for having loved and been loved so beautifully and so fully. Our love was real and special and will always remain so. We have chosen to share this love with each other as friends,” she wrote.
“We shared a deeply special chunk of our lives together. I'm glad to have had the past few months to heal and grow. I am sorry to those who heard church bells, to those who believed with their hearts that this was for life. We both hoped so too.”
Isdliso fails to keep Gogo Skhotheni and her partner together
Gogo Skhotheni has been outspoken on African spirituality and practices, and told TshisaLIVE she used the isdliso ritual to keep her love strong.
In late January she revealed to her followers that she and her husband Monde had separated.
Mihlali and Leeroy part ways
From allegations of infidelity and abuse to public spats and shocking revelations, Leeroy and Mihlali's relationship has been a rollercoaster ride of drama and controversy.
After 78 missed calls and many failed attempts, they finally decided to call it quits.
Letoya and Lebo end their marriage
In June, businesswoman and podcaster Lebo issued a statement announcing she was separating from her long-time partner, actress Letoya.
This after Sunday World reported their marriage was allegedly laced with abuse, drugs and infidelity. The publication alleged Letoya scalded Lebo with boiling water, battered her with an ironing board and threw a vase at her in their marital home in Randfontein.
