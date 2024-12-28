Entertainment

Thuli Phongolo is taking a break from DJing

28 December 2024
Kgomotso Moganedi
Entertainment reporter
DJ Thuli P is taking her time to rest from her hectic schedule
DJ Thuli P is taking her time to rest from her hectic schedule
Image: Facebook

Influencer turned club DJ Thuli Phongolo is taking a break from her hectic schedule after falling ill.

In a statement, her team said: “We regret to inform you Thuli P will not make it to all shows scheduled for December 26-31. This decision has been made due to the fact that she fell sick and is not fit enough to perform. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to those who have already purchased tickets or made arrangements to attend the shows. Please know that this decision was not taken lightly, and we understand the disappointment it may bring. Our team is working diligently to rectify these issues and reschedule the events in a manner that ensures a successful and enjoyable experience for all. We sincerely appreciate the support and enthusiasm of our audience and clients. We value your patience and understanding during this time.”

Thuli P's statement
Thuli P's statement
Image: Facebook
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

DIE SWART KAT - Episode 1: "Die Klouterdief"
American Ninja 2 All The Best Scenes