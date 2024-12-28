Influencer turned club DJ Thuli Phongolo is taking a break from her hectic schedule after falling ill.
In a statement, her team said: “We regret to inform you Thuli P will not make it to all shows scheduled for December 26-31. This decision has been made due to the fact that she fell sick and is not fit enough to perform. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to those who have already purchased tickets or made arrangements to attend the shows. Please know that this decision was not taken lightly, and we understand the disappointment it may bring. Our team is working diligently to rectify these issues and reschedule the events in a manner that ensures a successful and enjoyable experience for all. We sincerely appreciate the support and enthusiasm of our audience and clients. We value your patience and understanding during this time.”
Thuli Phongolo is taking a break from DJing
Entertainment reporter
Image: Facebook
Influencer turned club DJ Thuli Phongolo is taking a break from her hectic schedule after falling ill.
In a statement, her team said: “We regret to inform you Thuli P will not make it to all shows scheduled for December 26-31. This decision has been made due to the fact that she fell sick and is not fit enough to perform. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to those who have already purchased tickets or made arrangements to attend the shows. Please know that this decision was not taken lightly, and we understand the disappointment it may bring. Our team is working diligently to rectify these issues and reschedule the events in a manner that ensures a successful and enjoyable experience for all. We sincerely appreciate the support and enthusiasm of our audience and clients. We value your patience and understanding during this time.”
Image: Facebook
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos