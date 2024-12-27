Christians are gearing up for the star-studded Mayine Crossover Gospel Experience.
The experience is taking place at the Durban ICC on December 31 and features Joyous Celebration, Xolly Mncwango, Jumbo, Benjamin Dube, Dumi Mkokstad, Andile Ka Majola, Rebecca Malope, Dr Tumi and more.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Xolly said she is looking forward to the experience.
“The Lord has done us well, so I will be pouring my heart out from a thankful posture. I appreciate the recognition of the award I received, God rewards those who diligently seek him”, she said.
Last month Xolly clinched multiple awards at the Crown Gospel Awards, solidifying her position as a leading voice in contemporary faith music.
She took home the prestigious Best Female Artist of the Year and Best Gospel Streamed Song.
When asked about New Year's resolutions, she said: “To impact more young people, and continue to impact the African diaspora.”
Xolly Mncwango to perform at 'Mayine Crossover Gospel Experience'
