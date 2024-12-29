Kaizer Chiefs star and partner welcome their bundle of joy

Entertainment

29 December 2024
Kgomotso Moganedi
Kaizer Chiefs player Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and his wife have welcomed their bundle of joy into their lives.

The Amakhosi star tied the knot with his longtime sweetheart Thabisa Ntleki in a private ceremony in September.

This week, the couple shared the news of the addition to their family on Christmas Day with the caption: Merry Christmas from US to YOU ALL and a Happy new year!!”

Thabisa has been very supportive of Ngcobo's career. The couple started dating during her high school days.

From the shared photos on the popular platform, it is evident Thabisa enjoys her privacy. During her pregnancy she showcased her growing baby bump with the caption: “Falling in love all over again.”

Kaizer Chiefs' jersey number 12, who is clearly head over heels in love with his partner, hinted in the comments section about the name of their first born child, writing: “Mama ka Ngekesiye' makhaya ozalwa uBeyiphulula.”

