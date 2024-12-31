Entertainment

It's a girl! Ntokozo Mmbambo welcomes bundle of joy

31 December 2024
TshisaLIVE
Winner Ntokozo Mbambo shares first glimpse of her newborn baby girl.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Ntokozo Mbambo has welcomed her bundle of joy, and it's a baby girl!

The gospel singer took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans.

In the post, she shared a heartwarming picture of her hand holding her baby's tiny hand against a pink background.

“2024 has been a great year. Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above and comes down from the father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning. ”‭‭James‬ ‭1‬:‭17‬ ‭(NKJV‬). Our good & perfect little gift. Thank you Jesus#MihleImisebenziKaJehovah,” she captioned the post. 

