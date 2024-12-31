Ntokozo Mbambo has welcomed her bundle of joy, and it's a baby girl!
The gospel singer took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her fans.
In the post, she shared a heartwarming picture of her hand holding her baby's tiny hand against a pink background.
“2024 has been a great year. Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above and comes down from the father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning. ”James 1:17 (NKJV). Our good & perfect little gift. Thank you Jesus#MihleImisebenziKaJehovah,” she captioned the post.
It's a girl! Ntokozo Mmbambo welcomes bundle of joy
Entertainment
Image: Veli Nhlapo
