WATCH | Dr Malinga addresses Tsekeleke's R100K donation controversy

Musician Goodwill “Dr Malinga” Malinga has responded to allegations surrounding the R100,000 donation made to Mixon “Tsekeleke 012" Tholo by philanthropist Morgan Mohlala.
This comes after Tholo accused Malinga of withholding the money and not paying him for gigs.
In a Facebook live video, Malinga said he used some of the money to buy essential items for Tholo's household, including four beds and headboards, a new fridge and stove. Tholo, his mother and his partner each received R10,000.
Malinga said he had control of how the money was spent because Tholo is not in a good mental state to make financial decisions.
“If he [Tholo] were in a better position we wouldn't be controlling how this money is used and you also wouldn't be donating,” he said.
“R100,000 is not a lot of money, but it sounds like a lot to people who don't know; they think it's a million.
“There will be lies created about me. Believe what you want. I'm not here to gossip, I'm here to do what God sent me to do.”
However, Tholo appeared unhappy with Malinga's actions in the video. He previously said he had planned to use half the money to marry his partner Black Cat Girl and buy clothes with the other half.
“Now I don't have clothes to perform in. How am I supposed to perform when he doesn't want to give me my money? I'm not fighting him, but please tell Dr Malinga to give me my money,” Tholo said.
Malinga had hired him for dance performances and music videos but Tholo threatened to stop working with Malinga.
“Whether you're happy, I don't care. You don't see we were sent by God to help you and you'll realise that later. Just as you left me in 2016 and came back now in 2024 you can leave again and don't come back,” Malinga said.
“I've accepted you don't want to work with me any more and I will tear the contract we signed. Do what you do because I can't keep up with you disrespecting my children.”
Despite Tholo's discontent, his family thanked Malinga and Mohlala for helping them.
WATCH | Dr Malinga addresses Tsekeleke's R100K donation controversy
'I'm here to do what God sent me to do,' Malinga said
