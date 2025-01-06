'Being queer, accepted, loved by my family': Moshe Ndiki celebrates unconditional family love

It's no secret that South African men who identify as gay or nonbinary and live in or visit rural areas often face rejection and discrimination from their families and community members, even in this day and age.
However, Moshe Ndiki, who has been openly gay, has social media users swooning over his relationship with his family after he shared a heartwarming post that showcases unconditional love and acceptance.
In a series of Instagram posts, the media personality shared videos and photos of himself laughing and joking with his uncles.
Moshe expressed his gratitude for his family's unwavering support, revealing that his uncles not only accept him for who he is, but also offer advice on relationships and life in general.
“Yho, my uncles love me yeses,” he wrote.
“Being queer, accepted, loved by my family especially the ones who come from an older generation in the rural areas is something I will never take for granted.
“I speak openly about my gayness, they advise on what type of guys I should avoid, and how proud they are [of me] and the mistakes I make. We love, we correct, we laugh.”
In another post Moshe revealed that he had come out to one of his grandmothers, who did not always know he was gay.
“Me coming out to one of my grannies, cause I mean I thought she knew.”
