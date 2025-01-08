Ringo Madlingozi to set the stage alight for lovebirds

Multi award winning Ringo Madlingozi is set to attract lovebirds with a Valentine's experience.

The Ringo Valentine's Xperience will take place on February 15 at Carnival City, Ekurhuleni.

Madlingozi rose to fame when he and his band Peto won the Shell Road to Fame contest in 1986, and he is popularly know for songs such as Sondela, Baleka and Ngiyagodola, to name a few from his two-decade career.

Thiko Events released a statement saying: “Imagine an elegant evening where romance and music intertwine. Ringo Madlingozi will take you on a soulful journey with timeless hits like Sondela and Into Yam, creating magical moments you’ll cherish forever. From candlelit ambience to gourmet delicacies, every detail is crafted to ignite love and connection.

“This exclusive event promises to be an extraordinary celebration of love, featuring live performances that will touch your heart and soul. Whether you’re celebrating with a special someone or simply enjoying the evening with friends, the Ringo Valentine’s Xperience is designed to bring people together through music, emotion, and connection.”