‘He was a real Grootman’: Tributes pour in for kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza who died at 51

The South African music industry is in mourning following the passing yesterday of kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza. He was 51.

The kwaito legend's death comes hot on the heels of the tragic loss of another music icon, Winnie Khumalo, leaving fans and celebrities heartbroken.

Doc Shebeleza, real name Victor Bogopane, had been in and out of hospital for the most part of 2024 and was due for his second surgery when he died yesterday.