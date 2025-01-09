‘He was a real Grootman’: Tributes pour in for kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza who died at 51
His death comes just days after the tragic loss of another music icon Winnie Khumalo
The South African music industry is in mourning following the passing yesterday of kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza. He was 51.
The kwaito legend's death comes hot on the heels of the tragic loss of another music icon, Winnie Khumalo, leaving fans and celebrities heartbroken.
Doc Shebeleza, real name Victor Bogopane, had been in and out of hospital for the most part of 2024 and was due for his second surgery when he died yesterday.
Social media has been flooded with tributes and condolences as they remember his enduring legacy and impact in the music industry. "Our last conversation we shared a prayer and told me to never subdue to pain. Well, this is going to hurt for a while. Robala ka kgotso Weso. I’m going to miss you my Brother," media personality Tbo Touch wrote.
"RIP Doc shebeleza he was a real Grootman. In 2014 I sampled gets getsa for my song Steve Kekana. He cleared the sample for me, without taking a percentage or charging me. That’s unheard off in the music industry! Condolences to his family," rapper and podcaster L Tido wrote.
See other tributes below:
