Sello Sebotsane has been making waves on TikTok with his unique and entertaining videos.
Since January 4, the actor has been posting clips of himself singing and doing ad-libs to popular house music songs, but with a twist — he's been doing it all with a towel over his head.
While many have been entertained by Sello's antics, others have expressed concern about his mental health as in between singing Sello has been mentioning he is depressed and on medication.
“Mr Sebotsane, we are worried as a country. This is a safe place. You can tell us what's wrong,” one TikTok user wrote.
“We are enjoying and scared all at the same time,” another wrote.
Many have commented on his great taste in music, while content creators and comedians have created spoof videos appreciating his content.
"I just want to thank you all for the love and the hate. All in all, I'm just spreading love, positivity, and fun, that's all I'm doing. If you flow with it, if you don't flow with it, scroll away. You are the ones who give me content," Sello said in his recent upload.
Watch the videos below:
WATCH | Sello Sebotsane’s TikTok antics spark laughter and concern
Journalist
Image: TikTok
Sello Sebotsane has been making waves on TikTok with his unique and entertaining videos.
Since January 4, the actor has been posting clips of himself singing and doing ad-libs to popular house music songs, but with a twist — he's been doing it all with a towel over his head.
While many have been entertained by Sello's antics, others have expressed concern about his mental health as in between singing Sello has been mentioning he is depressed and on medication.
“Mr Sebotsane, we are worried as a country. This is a safe place. You can tell us what's wrong,” one TikTok user wrote.
“We are enjoying and scared all at the same time,” another wrote.
Many have commented on his great taste in music, while content creators and comedians have created spoof videos appreciating his content.
"I just want to thank you all for the love and the hate. All in all, I'm just spreading love, positivity, and fun, that's all I'm doing. If you flow with it, if you don't flow with it, scroll away. You are the ones who give me content," Sello said in his recent upload.
Watch the videos below:
TshisaLIVE's attempts to contact Sello were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos