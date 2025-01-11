A memorial service for the late singer Winnie Khumalo will be held on Wednesday at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg. The service is scheduled to take place from 12pm to 2pm.
Memorial service for late singer Winnie Khumalo to be held at the Market Theatre
Image: Oupa Bopape
A memorial service for the late singer Winnie Khumalo will be held on Wednesday at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg. The service is scheduled to take place from 12pm to 2pm.
Winnie, 51, passed away on Tuesday at her home in Johannesburg after a brief illness.
Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.
She was best known for her hit song Live My Life.
Winnie reinvented herself over the years to remain relevant in the competitive music industry, venturing into new music genres. During an interview with TshisaLIVE in 2017‚ Winnie explained she had learnt that the key to longevity was reinventing oneself as an artist. “All the legends that I look up to gave their everything to their music and they never stopped. Why should I? I will die on stage‚ like the greats before me‚” she said.
Listen to a podcast interview TshisaLIVE had with her in 2021 below.
