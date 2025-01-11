Inkanyezi Live follows the release of Sjava's album Isbuko which he released in 2023 and featured long-time ATM collaborators Emtee (My Life, with Emtee Records’ artist Lolli Native) and Saudi (Ungavumi, Amaphiko), 1020 Cartel’s Anzo (Amavaka), and Maskandi heavyweights Shwi (Ithuna), Mzukulu (Isoka, Akabuye), Inkos’yamagcokama (Akabuye) and Dumakahle (Amakhehla).
TshisaLIVE
Multi-award winner Sjava to release his latest offering 'Inkanyezi Live' later this month
Entertainment reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Award-winning singer Sjava is set to release his highly anticipated EP Inkanyezi Live.
Fans will be able to get their hands on the album on January 31.
