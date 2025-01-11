Entertainment

Multi-award winner Sjava to release his latest offering 'Inkanyezi Live' later this month

11 January 2025
Kgomotso Moganedi
Entertainment reporter
Sjava to release his EP Inkanyezi Live. Photo Veli Nhlapo
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Award-winning singer Sjava is set to release his highly anticipated EP Inkanyezi Live.

Fans will be able to get their hands on the album on January 31.

Inkanyezi Live follows the release of Sjava's album Isbuko which he released in 2023 and featured long-time ATM collaborators Emtee (My Life, with Emtee Records’ artist Lolli Native) and Saudi (Ungavumi, Amaphiko), 1020 Cartel’s Anzo (Amavaka), and Maskandi heavyweights Shwi (Ithuna), Mzukulu (Isoka, Akabuye), Inkos’yamagcokama (Akabuye) and Dumakahle (Amakhehla).

Sjava also features the popular Qwabe Twins (Isoka) and the highly talented singer/songwriter Mzulu Phaqa (Inhlonipho).

TshisaLIVE

