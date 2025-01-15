Actors Nicholas “Nick Soul” Nkuna and Gabisile Tshabalala have joined the Muvhango family.
Nicholas is an actor and singer known for his roles in the popular series 7de Laan.
He is scheduled to debut on Muvhango on January 24. He'll be playing Khalema Semenya, a streetwise “shark” with a mysterious history and questionable loyalties. He is Dr Ximba’s cousin and Sakhile’s uncle, though his connections to the family come with complicated undercurrents. Khalema spent several years in the army but was discharged under mysterious circumstances.
Nicholas said he is beyond excited to join the soapie.
“I'll be playing a bold, fearless and unapologetic character who lives entirely for himself. Khalema is unpredictable and shocking and commands attention with every move. He challenges me as an actor in the most exhilarating way. He’s ridiculous, insane and completely un-understandable, yet he makes bold choices that demand confidence and a deep understanding of his complexity. The role allows me to stretch my acting muscles and reminds me why I joined this industry — to play, to take risks and to tell unforgettable stories.”
Nicholas Nkuna and Gabisile Tshabalala join the ‘Muvhango’ family
Image: Instagram/ Nicholas Nkuna
Image: Instagram
Gabisile Tshabalala is also making her debut on Muvhango on January 21, taking over the role of Bubbles Mosipidi, a receptionist at Hanyani Holdings.
Gabisile said: “I have joined a warm family that filled my heart in a way I did not think I needed. I feel like I am working in a team who love one another. I have never joined a company that does actor workshops and team building for cast and crew. What Bab Duma Ndlovu is doing is commendable. I am replacing an existing character known as Bubbles. Usually that’s a very tricky transition when you find people who have been working together for a long time. In my case, I clicked right in and felt at home.”
