Three Eastern Cape contestants primed to wow Big Brother Mzansi
Fifth season of popular reality show promises to be like no other
Three Eastern Cape contestants are vying for prize money that is yet to be revealed at 2025’s Big Brother Mzansi...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.