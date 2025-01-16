WATCH | US rapper Rick Ross shoots music video in Cape Town, shows love to SA artists

US rapper Rick Ross has shown a lot of love to Mzansi's artists.
Rick Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, landed in Cape Town on Monday and has been documenting his experience for his followers.
On Wednesday the 48-year-old shot a music video for Dangerous II with South African musician Usimamane in Cape Town.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Gamma Strategic Partnerships culture and operations lead Sikhulile Nzuza said: “Gamma is proud to continue to invest in proudly South African artists to collaborate with our international partners such as Rick Ross to ensure our local artists have a global presence.”
TshisaLIVE has learnt the Family Ties hitmaker shot a Pick n Pay commercial in Cape Town.
Rick Ross also gave a shout-out to amapiano DJ Melzi, also known as Tumelo Mphai, one of the South African artists he's close to after they linked up in London in 2022.
DJ Melzi said it's refreshing when a mega artist appreciates his craft and humanity.
“The first time I met the biggest boss was in London in 2022. One of the most memorable days in my life, it feels as if it was yesterday. I thank Belaire for showing me love and giving me a chance! Luc Belaire will forever be family,” he said.
“It feels great to get recognition from a legend such as Rick Ross — almost like a dream. Even more exciting to know that there are a lot of things coming to reality soon. I can’t disclose much yet but it feels unreal and even more so like a step in the right direction.”
