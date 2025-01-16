DJ Shimza donates 2,000 shoes to disadvantaged children in Thembisa

Renowned DJ Ashley “Shimza” Raphala has donated 2,000 school shoes to disadvantaged children in Thembisa through his organisation Shimza Foundation in partnership with the Hollywood Foundation.

Through the foundation, which was established in 2016, Shimza donates school shoes to less privileged children every year.

“The most important thing we can do as communities is to invest in any way possible towards education, he said on X.

“Thank you for supporting the One Man Show. You’ve contributed to 2,000 school shoes that will be contributing towards the education of our community. Thank you. Without you this would never be possible.”

The Uwrongo hit maker said the initiative was about more than donating shoes.

“This is more than just shoes — it’s a symbol of hope, motivation and the power of education. To every child out there: remember, every great journey begins with a single step.”

He expressed gratitude to the Hollywood Foundation for its collaboration and support in changing lives.

A heartfelt thank you to the Hollywood Foundation for standing with us each year as we continue to change lives. Together, through the Hopeful Soles initiative, we’re making sure these young stars walk confidently to school, ready to chase their dreams.

TshisaLIVE