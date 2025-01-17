Rapper Usimamane, real name Omuhleumnguni Mxolisi Simamane, who has taken the hip hop scene by storm, hails from Umlazi in Kwa Zulu-Natal.
This week the rapper shot the music video Dangerous II with US rapper Rick Ross in Cape Town.
TshisaLIVE caught up with the 22-year-old star.
Share how you got into hip hop?
My aunt was a music lover and I grew up in a musical family with lots of music videos and CDs. I was inspired by 50 Cent and The Game and the South African sensations Brenda Fassie and Boom Shaka.
What was your debut single that made you a household name?
Cheque was my breakthrough single that made me relevant to the masses.
You’ve been in the music scene for a while. How has your journey evolved, leading to this moment with Rick Ross?
It was never easy evolving my sound but it's always been about putting myself out there. Help from my team led to the opportunity to work with the legendary rap sensation Rick.
PICS | One on one with rapper Usimamane after he shoots music video with Rick Ross
Entertainment reporter
Image: Blaq Smith
Image: Blaq Smith
What does working with Rick Ross on Dangerous II mean for you on a personal and professional level?
It’s a blessing and also means growth and expanding internationally.
How has your musical style evolved over the years?
Growing up we only saw old people doing this and we had few hip hop rap styles and sounds. Now we have a lot of young artists and different rap styles.
Image: Blaq Smith
What are you most excited about when it comes to your video with Rick Ross?
I’m most excited about the reach and impact the collaboration will have in South African hip hop culture.
Which international venues have you performed at?
The Boiler Room grand opening amapiano concert in Dubai.
Any exciting collaborations or projects coming up?
Dangerous ll featuring Rick Ross visuals.
