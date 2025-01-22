“Like, I cannot imagine what it would be like to tell a joke and turn and see Beyoncé going [shakes his head and scowls]. Because that would mean whenever I listened to Beyoncé’s music, I would forever have that image in my head. If you don’t do well for a live audience, OK, you’re gonna bounce back; if you don’t do well for a home audience, OK, some people are going to comment online. But to have the look of disappointment come from an icon or somebody that you really love — I do not wish for that experience. So I work twice as hard,” said Noah.
The awards have come a long way since their humble beginnings. Before they were televised in 1971, the Recording Academy hosted dinners in several US cities and aired a special called “The Best on Record”, offering glimpses of the forthcoming celebrations.
Between 1959 and 1970, the honorees gathered in cities such as Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, New York City, Nashville, and Chicago for the ceremonies.
As the show evolved and became a television staple, the Grammys saw iconic hosts such as Frank Sinatra, Jerry Lewis and Kenny Rogers take the stage.
The late Andy Williams holds the record for hosting the most Grammy ceremonies, from 1971 to 1977, while LL Cool J comes in second with his five-year hosting stint between 2012 and 2016.
This year’s awards carry additional significance, as the Recording Academy and MusiCares have pledged $1m to support wildfire relief efforts and assist music professionals in need.
The ceremony will honour the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect others, a fitting tribute in challenging times.
The highly-anticipated ceremony will broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2.
TimesLIVE
Trevor Noah will host Grammys for fifth consecutive year — not everyone is thrilled
Comedian says he works twice as hard to present the event so he doesn't disappoint his icons
Multimedia reporter
Image: Kevin Winter
There have been mixed reactions as comedian and television presenter Trevor Noah is set to return to the stage as the host of the 2025 Grammy Awards for the fifth consecutive year.
While Noah has garnered significant praise for his hosting duties, the announcement has sparked varied reactions among the public.
On Facebook, Nancy Seronka Meyer voiced her frustration, saying, “Haven’t watched any of the trashy awards shows in years. Nothing but a platform for them to spew their woke nonsense and lies.”
Others, like Michelle Mia, expressed mixed feelings, noting, “I love Trevor but are they just playing it safe with the same host every year?”
Noah's presence continues to resonate positively with many viewers, including Ricardo Duele, who remarked, “I love how he triggers the most weak and fragile among us. Keep up the good work, Trev.”
Sue Wasif, another fan of Noah’s hosting, previously praised his performance, saying, “Trevor Noah did an excellent job as MC last night — it was the best Grammys I have ever watched.”
Noah has helmed the awards since 2021.
Reflecting on the pressures of hosting the high-profile event, Noah opened up about the most nerve-racking aspect of the job in an interview with Variety before last year’s ceremony.
“I know this sounds like a weird thing to say, but you don’t want to disappoint the artists that you love,” said Noah.
“Like, I cannot imagine what it would be like to tell a joke and turn and see Beyoncé going [shakes his head and scowls]. Because that would mean whenever I listened to Beyoncé’s music, I would forever have that image in my head. If you don’t do well for a live audience, OK, you’re gonna bounce back; if you don’t do well for a home audience, OK, some people are going to comment online. But to have the look of disappointment come from an icon or somebody that you really love — I do not wish for that experience. So I work twice as hard,” said Noah.
The awards have come a long way since their humble beginnings. Before they were televised in 1971, the Recording Academy hosted dinners in several US cities and aired a special called “The Best on Record”, offering glimpses of the forthcoming celebrations.
Between 1959 and 1970, the honorees gathered in cities such as Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, New York City, Nashville, and Chicago for the ceremonies.
As the show evolved and became a television staple, the Grammys saw iconic hosts such as Frank Sinatra, Jerry Lewis and Kenny Rogers take the stage.
The late Andy Williams holds the record for hosting the most Grammy ceremonies, from 1971 to 1977, while LL Cool J comes in second with his five-year hosting stint between 2012 and 2016.
This year’s awards carry additional significance, as the Recording Academy and MusiCares have pledged $1m to support wildfire relief efforts and assist music professionals in need.
The ceremony will honour the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect others, a fitting tribute in challenging times.
The highly-anticipated ceremony will broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos