WATCH | MacG celebrates Chillers Punch partnership with 'Big Brother Mzansi'

MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho, the founder and host of the popular show Podcast and Chill, has expressed his excitement about partnering with the reality show Big Brother Mzansi as a sponsor for their Saturday night parties with his spirit cooler brand, Chillers Punch.
Speaking on a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG described the partnership as a remarkable way to start the year.
“What a way to start the year,” he said. “Shout out to DStv and Big Brother Mzansi. I'm actually watching the show, and I think this season is going to be fire.
“It's good to hit the ground running as the year begins, and with us, we are sprinting. Letsile Tebogo has nothing on us.”
Chillers Punch was launched in 2023 and was influenced by the podcast's dedicated fan base, known as “the Chillers”. The podcast has gained huge popularity since its inception, with over one million subscribers on YouTube, and is considered one of the best podcasts in South Africa.
MacG's co-host, Sol Phenduka, a former Big Brother housemate, congratulated him on the partnership, saying it was great to see a brand being recognised that resonates with so many people.
“That is huge. I haven't been watching, but I did see online that the housemates were so happy to have Chillers Punch. I'm happy that people drink a beverage that resonates with them. I remember when I was in the house, there was a drink called Sharp Sharp, which I had never heard of; it was my first time seeing it. When we came out of the house, not a lot of people continued drinking it, and you couldn't find it. To see a relatable drink that can be found anywhere is great.”
