Comedy Doctor has the right medicine
Riaad Moosa to perform his magic at Hemingways on Saturday
A comedian who can resuscitate you if you die from laughter, Riaad Moosa gets curious, questioning life’s philosophical mysteries in the upcoming show What’s The Point at Hemingways Casino, East London, on Saturday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.