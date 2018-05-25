Lexus pure engineering genius that catches eye

What is your perception of Lexus? No we are not doing a marketing survey so don’t hang up now, but it is an interesting question.

Do you see it as just the luxury brand of Toyota, or maybe as a brand in its own right? Is it really a rival to the big three Germans or something of a secondary choice, particularly in the top premium segments?

There are different perceptions of the brand out there and many will not look beyond the Germans, particularly when we are talking about the top end of the market.

Here the new Lexus LS has to take on the upcoming Audi A8 as well as the BMW 7 Series and Mercedes SClass. Tough call, but then you see, as we did, just what goes into creating the new LS and suddenly you are either super impressed or you feel sorry for the brand.

To give you some examples: it took four years to get the single piece door inserts right.

They have exquisite curves and folds that you have to look at closely to really appreciate.