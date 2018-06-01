All set to take SA’s roads by storm
The new 2018 Nissan Qashqai Acenta has arrived in South Africa and is armed with updated technology. This crossover has become popular in the country and everyone is raring to drive one. Last week the Daily Dispatch team took the five-seater 1.5 dCi Acenta out for a full eight days. Reviewing the mini-SUV that is taking South African streets by storm was a week of driving pleasure.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.