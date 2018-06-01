All set to take SA’s roads by storm

The new 2018 Nissan Qashqai Acenta has arrived in South Africa and is armed with updated technology. This crossover has become popular in the country and everyone is raring to drive one. Last week the Daily Dispatch team took the five-seater 1.5 dCi Acenta out for a full eight days. Reviewing the mini-SUV that is taking South African streets by storm was a week of driving pleasure.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.