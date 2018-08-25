The nifty, stylish little Swift is a steal
All versions have air-conditioning, electric windows, power steering and remote central locking, as well
When I told one of my colleagues that I would be reviewing the latest Suzuki Swift GL MT, her response was: “A baby car? Why?”
In her defence, the car is tiny when compared to bakkies and SUVs. And she drives an SUV.But there is nothing small about how this popular Japanese hatchback performs on the road.
A few much-fancied cars known for their speed were also caught off guard by how well the Swift performs.I must admit, this being my first time driving a Suzuki, I was taken by surprise at how much power it has – especially on the uphill.It was not long after I started driving it that I realised the Suzuki Swift, which has found its fair share of fans in markets all over the world – had rightfully won over thousands of motorists.
For a hatchback the car is comfortable enough, meaning after a long journey you will not feel like you have been through a boxing match with former undisputed champion of the world Mike Tyson.
But the most impressive thing I found about the car is its safety features. The new Swift is built on the automaker’s TECT platform, which ensures improved crash safety by absorbing and dispersing energy in the event of a collision.
To protect the driver and the front-seat passenger, both seats come standard with airbags as well as ABS brakes with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) and ISOFIX seat anchors.
The stylish GL-model comes with front foglights, a Suzuki audio system with steering-mounted controls and a rear luggage cover and features colour-coded side-mirrors.
The steering-mounted controls are a nice touch as it keeps up with the ever-changing technology and enhances driver safety.And while my colleague might have jokingly referred to the Suzuki Swift GL MT as a “baby car”, its small size comes in handy when you have to find parking in busy CBDs.
It’s easy to park and perfect for city driving as it is easy to manoeuvre.Its fuel consumption is pretty good too.
The car manufacturer retained the popular Swift’s K12M engine with this 2018 updated hatchback.And with this, the Swift’s fuel consumption is a claimed 4.9litres/ 100km, giving it a range of more than 750km on its 37-litre tank.
And with the price of fuel ever going up, travelling 750km on a full tank is exactly what everyone wants.All versions of the new Suzuki Swift are equipped with air-conditioning, front and rear electric windows, power steering and remote central locking. All models also have a tilt-adjustable steering column, a detailed information display that includes information such as fuel consumption and range, and a security alarm and immobiliser.
For R159,900, at the time of print this car is a steal. Because of its stylish look, the car would appeal to every generation – as a first car, as an upgrade, and senior citizens can feel younger driving around in it. I recommend that those looking for a small, fuel-efficient vehicle give this one some consideration.
Please sign in or register to comment.