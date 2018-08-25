The nifty, stylish little Swift is a steal

When I told one of my colleagues that I would be reviewing the latest Suzuki Swift GL MT, her response was: “A baby car? Why?”

In her defence, the car is tiny when compared to bakkies and SUVs. And she drives an SUV.But there is nothing small about how this popular Japanese hatchback performs on the road.

A few much-fancied cars known for their speed were also caught off guard by how well the Swift performs.I must admit, this being my first time driving a Suzuki, I was taken by surprise at how much power it has – especially on the uphill.It was not long after I started driving it that I realised the Suzuki Swift, which has found its fair share of fans in markets all over the world – had rightfully won over thousands of motorists.

For a hatchback the car is comfortable enough, meaning after a long journey you will not feel like you have been through a boxing match with former undisputed champion of the world Mike Tyson.