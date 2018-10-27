New Figo has plenty go

Great contender for a low-budget family car doesn’t skimp on safety, and boasts impressive fuel economy

Simplicity in its pure form is how I would describe the new Ford Figo. But she is no plain Jane. Under her skirt she boasts power at 88Kw at 6,300rpm, releasing torque of 150Nm at 4,250rpm of the 1.5l TiVCT petrol engine. She has great all-round driving dynamics and boasts impressive fuel economy with low running costs.

