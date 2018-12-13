Prototype Porsche "FastCharger" will give you 100km of range in 3-minutes

The automaker Porsche has presented a prototype charging station in Germany with an output of up to 450kW. It can be used by electric models of all brands compatible with the European standard Type 2 variant of the widely used Combined Charging System (CCS). It promises charging times of less than three minutes for the first 100km range.

The charging capacity of the new "FastCharger" is three to nine times as high as what is currently available via DC rapid-charging stations. Increasing the available charge capacity to up to 450kW considerably reduces the charging time, in turn increasing the number of vehicles able to use the technology in a given space of time.

Two such charging stations are currently available to use, free of charge, as part of the test phase. They are compatible with all CCS-enabled electric vehicles in the Type 2 variant that is standard for Europe. The charge capacity provided adjusts automatically in relation to each vehicle's authorized maximum.

Launched in July 2016, this "FastCharge" project is developed by a consortium including Porsche, BMW group, Siemens, as well as operators Allego and Phoenix Contact E-Mobility.