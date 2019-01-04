SA teams head for Dakar Rally 2019

Can this finally be Gazoo Toyota's year in the world's toughest offroad race?

South African hopes will once again be riding with the Toyota Gazoo Racing team when 334 vehicles line up for the 2019 Dakar Rally in Lima, Peru on Sunday.

The world’s most gruelling off-road race, which ends in Lima again on January 17 after 5000km of racing, will take place in only one country for the first time in its history, with Peru the sole host nation for the 2019 event.

Toyota Gazoo Racing SA’s three-car team will take the latest evolution of the Toyota Hilux to South America. Veteran race driver Giniel de Villiers will once more attempt to win the race at the wheel of a Toyota while long-time navigator, German Dirk von Zitzewitz, will again pace the South African to mount a winning challenge against 2018 winners Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz.