Nasser takes Dakar lead, Giniel loses over four hours

Nasser Al-Attiyah regained the lead of the Dakar Rally on Wednesday while the victory hopes of SA’s overnight leader Giniel de Villiers were all but dashed after he dropped to 40th place, over four hours behind.

Disaster struck for De Villiers near the 172 km mark when he hit a rock, cracking the sump of his Hilux and causing an oil leak that forced him to stop in order to save the engine.

“We knew that we’d had a big hit,” said De Villiers after finally making it to the bivouac in Arequipa. “So, we kept a close eye on all the systems, and it wasn’t long before we knew we were in trouble. We stopped and tried to affect our own repairs, but in the end, we had to wait for assistance.”