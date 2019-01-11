Nasser extends lead, more drama for Giniel in Dakar 2019

Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiyah extended his Dakar Rally lead on Thursday after winning the fourth stage from Arequipa to Tacna in southern Peru.

The Gazoo Toyota Hilux driver, a two times Dakar winner, completed the 406km special stage with a lead of eight minutes and 55 seconds over 13 times winner Stephane Peterhansel, who was ahead of him on the road in a Mini at the start of the day. Peterhansel finished runner-up in the stage to move up to second place.

"We won the stage, but there is perhaps still a faster car out there. It was very important to catch Stephane and stay with him all the way. I’m quite happy. Everything is okay – there are no problems," said Al-Attiyah.

SA’s Giniel de Villiers, who lost the rally lead on Tuesday, lost more time when he stopped to help Gazoo Toyota team-mate Bernard Ten Brinke who broke down in Thursday’s stage after striking a rock.

De Villiers, who dropped more than four hours on Tuesday with a cracked sump that caused an oil leak, lost a further hour while assisting Ten Brinke yesterday and now lies 30th overall - hopes of winning his second Dakar dashed. Ten Brinke, who had been running seventh, has dropped down to 19th, over three hours behind.