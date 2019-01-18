Motoring

New Mini 60 Years Edition celebrates six decades of cool Britannia

By AFP Relaxnews - 18 January 2019
Mini 60 Years Edition
Mini 60 Years Edition
Image: Supplied

For Mini's 60th anniversary, the company will be releasing the Mini 60 Years Edition, a vibrantly green version of the iconic Cooper S.

In honor of turning "60 years young," Mini has given its classic Cooper S a fresh coat of a British Racing Green paint and a reupholstered interior.

Not only did the exterior get a special color to celebrate the occasion, but the hood also got a pair of black stripes on either side with the left one featuring a bold 60 Years logo. The side scuttles, too, have been decorated to feature the special edition icon.

A new set of 17-inch, two-tone wheels have been exclusively designed for this unique Cooper S.

The interior was reupholstered in a rich, brown leather trimmed with British Racing Green accents to match the body, and, of course, the driver's seat features a patch with the 60 Years anniversary logo which has also been integrated into the black leather steering wheel.

The cabin is outfitted with customizable ambient lighting, Apple CarPlay, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation.

As for the specs, sources say that the model will take on the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine used by the standard Cooper S, giving the special edition a top speed of 235km/h and a 0-100km/h time of 6.7 seconds.

Only 500 Mini 60 Years Edition models will be available in March for £29,990 (roughly R535 921).

 

Grilled-up new BMW 7 Series facelift revealed

BMW loves the barbecue culture of South Carolina second home so much that it is now slapping beef burners on the front of its cars. In a move to ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

The drive-in: reimagined & returning to the Audi of the future

Audi announced yesterday that the new on-the-road entertainment that it will be integrating into a luxury sedan for CES 2019 will be a movie theater, ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Just simply streetwise

The new 2018 Ford Kuga has come out looking sportier, bolder and more fuel efficient since its launch in South Africa earlier this year. And ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

‘I am a good teacher!’ - Elana Barkhuizen speaks out after her suspension
Protestors beaten and killed in Zimbabwe
X