OLX reveals SA's fastest selling pre-owned cars of 2018

SA digital marketplace OLX has released its list of fastest selling cars on its platform in 2018.

According to the website there were 4,14 million ads listed on its platform in 2018 and cars represent about a quarter of that total.

“We looked at the fastest selling, the most wanted and most listed ads nationally and provincially and found some interesting insights,” says Nicole Depene-Sander, Marketing Manager at OLX. “There is plenty of opportunity for hustlers to meet the demand of the fastest selling cars in each province.”

From the analysis and survey conducted, it was found that the fastest-selling used vehicle nationally was Ford’s Ranger, ahead of the Ford Fiesta, with the Nissan 1400 taking up the third spot.

Overall, the VW Polo and VW Golf came out as the top two most sold cars nationally.

“It was so amazing to watch. The moment a Ford Ranger was posted it would be gone in few hours and marked as sold. When it comes to VW Polo and VW Golf, our data shows that a lot of these were sold in 2018,” adds Depene-Sander.

According to OLX, the fastest selling pre-owned vehicles in last year's sales wars were:

(1) Ford Ranger

(2) Ford Fiesta

(3) Nissan 1400

(4) Toyota Hilux

(5) Mercedes-Benz C-Class

(6) BMW 3 Series

(7) Fiat Uno

(8) Volkswagen Polo

(9) Toyota Tazz

(10) Opel Corsa