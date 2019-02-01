SA's hottest new cars for 2019

Fans of the blue-and-white-propeller brand will be amply catered for. This year BMW is launching the latest generation of the 3-Series and Z4. We are also going to see the revival of the 8-Series in coupé and convertible formats, while the X7, with its sizable grille, joins the fray. So too does the revised 7-Series — also with larger breathing apparatus.

A number of additional derivatives will be introduced. This includes an i3 with a bigger battery, the X3 and X4 M40d, the X3M and X4M, X2 M35i and lastly, the M8.

Following the release of the enhanced Go last year, Datsun will introduce a few more minor changes to its hatchback this year.

Fiat has an assortment of tweaks planned for its underrated 500X.

Ford and its perennial battle for pick-up truck supremacy will intensify with the new Ranger — and that also means a new Everest. More enticing is the prospect of the Ranger Raptor. Expect the new Mustang, in addition to the special edition Mustang Bullitt, commemorating the 50th birthday of the iconic movie starring Steve McQueen.

Honda has a single introduction for 2019, an upgraded version of the C-segment Civic.

Meanwhile, Hyundai aims to up the ante in the entry-level market, with the rebirth of the Atos nameplate. Capitalising on the compact crossover trend, the South Korean brand is also considering the Styx, which will be positioned below the Kona and Creta.

Local consumers will get their first exposure to the reinvention of the Jaguar brand in 2019, in the form of the I-Pace. The fully electric model is unlike anything with the growler emblem before. The fiery F-Pace SVR is also on the cards.

If internal combustion and brutish performance are what you seek, Jeep has answers in the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. It will be the most powerful of its kind in the segment when it arrives this year. Also expected is the new Wrangler and Compass, as well as enhancements for the compact Renegade. The Gladiator, however, is not yet confirmed.