SA'S TOP 30 BEST SELLING VEHICLES IN JANUARY

South African new-vehicle sales started off 2019 modestly due fewer passenger cars leaving showrooms than expected.

The overall market - including cars, light commercials and trucks – was 42,374 units last month, a decline of 7.4% compared to January last year. In contrast, export sales started the year on a relatively strong note with 18,289 vehicles which reflected a substantial 29.4% improvement over January 2018.

The new-car market was particularly weak last month and the 29,040 units sold registered a fall of 10.8% compared January last year. As was the case for most of last year, the car rental Industry had made a major contribution accounting for 19.9% of new car sales in January, 2019 – translating into one in every five new cars sold.

Domestic sales of new light commercial vehicles, bakkies and mini buses at 11,681 units last month were virtually unchanged from January 2019, while the medium and heavy truck segments held up relatively well at 552 units (up 24.6%) and 1,101 units (a gain of 0.3%) respectively.

TOP 30 BEST SELLING NEW VEHICLES – JANUARY 2019

1 Toyota Hilux 2794

2 VW Polo 2512

3 VW Polo Vivo 2461

4 Toyota Corolla/Auris/Quest 2202

5 Ford Ranger 2194

6 Nissan NP200 1483

7 Toyota Quantum 1281

8 Toyota Fortuner 1000

9 Hyundai Grand i10 867

10 Isuzu D-Max 821

11 Hyundai i20 715

12 Toyota Etios 698

13 Toyota Yaris 693

14 Ford Ecosport 679

15 Ford Figo 669

16 Kia Picanto 612

17 Toyota Avanza 567

18 Datsun Go 560

19 Nissan NP300 529

20 Renault Kwid 519

21 Suzuki Swift 479

22 Toyota Rav4 476

23 VW Tiguan 448

24 Toyota Rush 425

25 Mazda CX-5 408

26 Nissan Almera 405

27 Ford Everest 371

28 Mazda CX-3 363

29 Kia Rio 316

30 Ford Fiesta 298