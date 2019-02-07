Lamborghini's R9.7-million Aventador SVJ touches down in SA

Lamborghini's R9.7m Aventador SVJ supercar has touched down in South Africa, with the first unit now parked at the Italian brand's Melrose Arch dealership in Johannesburg.

The prize bull in the Aventador range arrives with 566kW and 720Nm of fire-spitting V12 power under its louvred rear engine cover, which is 22kW and 30Nm higher than the regular Aventador S.

The Italian beauty blitzes the 0-100km/h sprint in just 2.8 seconds and tops out with a 351km/h top speed, while carbon ceramic brakes bring it to a brisk stop. With a red line of 8,500 rpm, the normally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 makes an operatic howl.