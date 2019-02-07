Motoring

Special edition Jaguar XJ50 now available in South Africa

By Motoring Reporter - 07 February 2019
The new Jaguar XJ50
The new Jaguar XJ50
Image: Supplied

Jaguar is celebrating 50 years of its flagship model with the new special edition XJ50. Available in both standard or long-wheelbase guises, the luxurious XJ50 stands out with a plethora of exterior and interior modifications.

Viewed from the outside you'll notice enhancements such as Autobiography-style front and rear bumpers, 19-inch split seven-spoke wheels, black grille mesh and special XJ50 badges on the boot lid and fender side vents. Colour choices are limited to four: Rosello Red, Loire Blue, Santorini Black and Fuji White.

The interior of the XJ50
The interior of the XJ50

Step inside and you'll be met by an anniversary logo embossed on the centre armrest plus a special commemorative plaque in the walnut veneer that wraps around the base of the windscreen. Other highlights include illuminated treadplates and soft-grain diamond-quilted leather seats with Jaguar Leapers embossed in the headrests.

The XJ50 is sold in South Africa in both standard and long wheelbase guises, and power comes exclusively from a 221kW 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine. Other standard features include self-levelling rear air suspension, LED headlights with Adaptive Lighting and soft close doors among many others.

The rear view of the new XJ50
The rear view of the new XJ50
Image: Supplied

Pricing? You're looking at R1 815 000 for the standard wheelbase model and R1 921 200 for the long wheelbase model. 

Volvo XC60 is life in the smooth lane

The renaissance started by the large XC90 SUV has continued in the Volvo’s subsequent vehicles, including the XC60 and the XC40.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

SA's hottest new cars for 2019

The sales forecasts for 2019 may not seem rosy, but that will not stymie the hankering floodgates for desirable new metal in SA. Whether you plan to ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Lotus & Williams are teaming up to develop "advanced propulsion technologies"

Lotus has announced a partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering to develop "advanced propulsion technologies," systems that are expected to be ...
Lifestyle
8 days ago

SA'S TOP 30 BEST SELLING VEHICLES IN JANUARY

Toyota and Volkswagen continue to rule the charts in weakened market
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Sans Souci girls support teacher who slapped pupil
Agrizzi, Van Tonder and other Bosasa employees in court for corruption
X