Motoring

Lewis Hamilton shrugs off Ferrari's fiery F1 testing pace

By Reuters - 20 February 2019
Lewis Hamilton during a Barcelona test session
Lewis Hamilton during a Barcelona test session
Image: Daimler

Lewis Hamilton shrugged off Ferrari's testing pace on Wednesday while recognising that he and Mercedes faced their toughest challenge yet as they seek to stretch their Formula One domination into a sixth successive season.

Ferrari, overall runners-up last year, have led the timesheets for the first two days of testing at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya and have also done plenty of laps with their new SF90 car.

Sebastian Vettel, the four times champion who is partnered by young Monegasque Charles Leclerc this year, said on Monday his Ferrari had been "close to perfection".

Mercedes, winners of both titles for the past five years, have also been pounding out the mileage without setting any eye-catching times.

"They (Ferrari) have been looking great," Hamilton, who will be chasing his sixth title, told reporters. "For us it's been just digging deep, trying to understand the car, Pretty much the same as the beginning of every year.

"The Ferraris always look strong, particularly in the last few years they look very strong right at the beginning so it's to be expected."

Ferrari won the first two races of last year with a car that seemed quicker than the Mercedes but the champions came back strongly and Hamilton ended the year with 11 wins to Vettel's tally of five.

No worries:

Last year Ferrari – who won six successive constructors' titles between 1999 and 2004 – were fastest in testing but it was still Hamilton who put his Mercedes on pole position at the first race in Melbourne with a circuit record time.

"At the moment I don't really hold any worry about anything," said the 34-year-old Briton, who conceded that Ferrari did appear to have produced a better package than last season.

"I just try to focus on our job. I don't know what everyone's doing, there's different fuel loads. I've been in this business a long time so I know how it goes over the first week and into the second.

"It's not a time where we need to be focusing on others. We let everyone else do their thing and really try to focus on digging deep, making sure our processes are better than ever before, analysing the data better than ever before."

Hamilton said the W10 Mercedes felt similar to last year's W09, despite aerodynamic rule changes, and he was in the best shape of his life physically.

"I'm here for round seven with the team," he said. "This is going to be the most challenging year, I think, of our partnership.

"And I still love racing so nothing really changes there."

New Honda-powered Red Bull RB15 F1 car unveiled at Silverstone

Red Bull unveiled their first Honda-powered Formula One car on Wednesday with Max Verstappen driving the initial laps at Silverstone. The team ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Ferrari pull the covers off its new 2019 SF90 F1 racing car

Ferrari turned a page on their recent past on Friday as they unveiled the Formula One car designed to end an era of Mercedes domination and shatter ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Love at first sight for Sainz as McLaren shows off its new MCL34 F1 car

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz got into the Valentine's Day spirit by declaring 'love at first sight' on Thursday as McLaren showed off their 2019 ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Hamilton upbeat about 2019 season and new Mercedes-AMG F1 W10 EQ Power+

Formula One champions Mercedes ran their new car for the first time at Silverstone on Wednesday with title holder Lewis Hamilton saying he felt 2019 ...
Lifestyle
7 days ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Here’s how #Budget2019 will impact you
Here’s how #Budget2019 will impact you
X