Buffalo Toyota reveals head-turning new Corolla Hatch

Buffalo Toyota is rolling out the red carpet for their all new generation Toyota Corolla Hatch which replaces the old Auris, boasting a sporty new modern, eye catching design in a powerful turbocharged 1.2 litre engine.

The new trendy hot hatch, which has been the talk of the automotive industry, first launched internationally in October last year, but is now ready and available for the South African market. Buffalo Toyota currently has two vehicles in their Beacon Bay showroom, so feast your eyes on this new kid on the block.

The stunning head turner is available in three derivatives, the XS Manual, XS CVT and the flagship XR CVT with an option of a six-speed manual transmission or Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with 10 pre-programmed shift steps and is now the brand’s C-segment hatch.

The 1.2-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder motor produces a powerful 85 kW and 185 Nm with power going to the front wheels via the option of either a manual gearbox or CVT, boasting a lot of efficiency-boosting technologies such as the VVT-iw (Variable Valve Timing - intelligent wide) intake; a direct injection fuel delivery and flexible engine cycle switching; a 10:1 compression ratio, and smart-heat management. This responsive petrol engine delivers 85kW of power at 5200 – 5600 r/min and torque of 185 Nm at 1500 – 4000 r/min, offering a relaxed and rewarding drive.

All models offer a specification level including LED headlamps and daytime running lights (DRL), smart entry, sports seats, dual-zone climate control and Vehicle Stability Control (with hill-assist function).