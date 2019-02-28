3,700kW Devel 16 is the 560km/h supercar of your wildest dreams

The quad-turbo, 12.3-litre V16 engine would give the Devel 16 the ability to blast the 0-100km/h in sprint in just 1.8 seconds, and to a top speed of 560km/h.

After the project seemed to have stalled — partly because of a reported tendency for the V16 engine to overheat and the car to take flight at high speed — the car is now said to be ready to go into production by the end of the year.

A production version of the Devel 16 was unveiled at the Dubai motor show late last year, sporting a super lightweight carbon-fibre body with improved downforce.