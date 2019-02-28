Motoring

3,700kW Devel 16 is the 560km/h supercar of your wildest dreams

By Motor News Reporter - 28 February 2019
The jet fighter-inspired Devel 16 is said to be close to production, all 3,700kW of it. Picture: SUPPLIED
The jet fighter-inspired Devel 16 is said to be close to production, all 3,700kW of it. Picture: SUPPLIED

In 2013, Dubai-based sports car manufacturer Devel revealed the prototype of a supercar to beat all others: a mid-engined, jet fighter-inspired beast with an astonishing power output of over 3,700kW.

The quad-turbo, 12.3-litre V16 engine would give the Devel 16 the ability to blast the 0-100km/h in sprint in just 1.8 seconds, and to a top speed of 560km/h.

After the project seemed to have stalled — partly because of a reported tendency for the V16 engine to overheat and the car to take flight at high speed — the car is now said to be ready to go into production by the end of the year.

A production version of the Devel 16 was unveiled at the Dubai motor show late last year, sporting a super lightweight carbon-fibre body with improved downforce.

