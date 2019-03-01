Is this the most beautiful Ferrari yet made?

Ferrari will show its replacement for the critically acclaimed 488 at this week’s Geneva motor show.

Called the F8 Tributo, the next generation of Ferrari’s mid-engined, V8 tradition feels premature, mainly because the 488 still feels like it’s at the top of its game.

But the Tributo will arrive with the most powerful V8 yet bolted into a production Ferrari, with 530kW (720 Italian horsepower) at a high-revving 8,000rpm to sit right atop the McLaren 720S in the horsepower race.

And it’s the award-winning nature of the 720S that has sparked Ferrari into action, but don’t make the mistake of thinking it’s an all-new generation of Ferrari. It’s a rework of the 488, which was a rework of the 458. So don’t be shocked if every dimension, every twist of every piece of metal, has been redesigned to put Maranello back on top of Woking.

Ferrari claims its twin-turbo, 3.9l V8 produces about the same power as its current king of the hill, the mighty 488 Pista, running to 100km/h in 2.9 seconds despite retaining its rear-drive layout.

Ferrari insists it will sprint from zero to 200km/h in just 7.8 seconds – so it has a 100km/h to 200km/h sprint of a mind-blowing 4.9 seconds on the way to a top speed of 340km/h.