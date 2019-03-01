Motoring

Subaru is recalling 2.2-million cars over a brake light glitch

By afp.com - 01 March 2019
Subaru's reputation, built partly on it touting the safety of its vehicles, has been dented by various scandals in recent years.
Subaru's reputation, built partly on it touting the safety of its vehicles, has been dented by various scandals in recent years.
Image: Supplied

Subaru announced on Thursday a global recall of 2.2-million SUVs, the biggest ever for the company, over a brake light glitch that could affect how the vehicle engines start.

The company said it was recalling 306,728 units of Impreza and Forester in Japan, while the remaining 1.96 million vehicles will be recalled in North American and other regions.

"It is the biggest (recall) as far as the number goes," a Subaru spokesman told AFP.

No accident has been reported in connection with the problem.

The company said silicone gases that can come from cleaning products or cosmetics could coat part of the switch for the brake lights, interfering with the lights turning on properly and also engine ignition, the company said in a document filed with the transport ministry.

The company did not disclose the cost of the recall, but the Nikkei newspaper said the company expects it to be around 10 billion yen ($90 million or roughly R1,258,920,000).

Subaru's reputation, built partly on it touting the safety of its vehicles, has been dented by various scandals in recent years.

It has had to admit to a mileage-data cheating scandal as well as acknowledging it allowed factory staff without proper authorisation to conducted final inspections on some vehicles.

Volvo is recalling 167,000 cars worldwide over faulty tailgates

Swedish manufacturer Volvo Cars, owned by Chinese group Geely, said on Wednesday it was recalling 167,000 cars worldwide because of a problem with ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Nissan is recalling 150,000 cars due to improper checks

Nissan Friday announced plans to recall approximately 150,000 vehicles owing to improper tests on new units, dealing a fresh blow to the Japanese car ...
News
4 months ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Milk tart rissois
Mmusi Maimane tells President Cyril Ramaphosa he's chickening out of debate
X