New 556kW Lamborghini calls for heavy duty hairspray

Italian automaker Lamborghini will display its new Aventador SVJ Roadster at the Geneva Motor Show 2019.

The Aventador SVJ was officially unveiled in the summer of 2018 at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elégance in the US. This new roadster version is fitted with the same 556kW V12 engine, and offers the same top-level performance, namely acceleration of 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds, a braking distance of 100km/h to 0 in only 31 meters and a top speed of 350 km/h.

With its lightweight materials (aluminium and carbon fiber) and its various features taken from the motor racing world, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster is a powerful beast adapted for the road.

Only 800 units of this new convertible will be produced. Lamborghini's stand at the Geneva Motor Show will also feature its new Huracan EVO Spyder.