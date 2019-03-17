More powerful Golf R unleashed in SA

SA drivers can now buy a Golf R with the full quota of power from the 2l turbo petrol engine.

According to a Volkswagen Auto Group spokesperson, the decision was simply down to a change in the country's status. Previously categorised as a hot-climate country, the group has decided that Mzansi weather is now cool enough to allow the all-wheel-drive Golf R to roam freely without an engine detune.

The new Golf R thus outputs the full 228kW and 400Nm that has been available all along to drivers in Europe - up from the 213kW and 380Nm that SA drivers have until now been restricted to.

Top speed is still governed at 250km/h and VW claims an unchanged time of 4.6 seconds for the 0-100km/h blitz, despite the mightier punch.

If you hurry, the first batch of cars has been shipped in, with a new lightweight Akrapovic exhaust system included in the R676,000 price.