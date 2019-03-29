The new Rav4 will give Toyota's competitors something to think about

The new Toyota Rav4 is aimed at people who've severed ties with the Corolla but seek something that's practical for families and has almost limitless access to remote areas.

It first appeared in 1994 as an imaginative, never-before-seen, compact SUV and, in true Toyota style, the company was not merely dipping a toe in. The Rav4 is the inventor of the niche that has not only spawned various splinter crossover ideas, but is currently seeing nothing short of a meteoric rise in both sales and alternatives, at the expense of sedans and hatchbacks.

It has ruled over the mid-sized SUV segment ever since.

The more aggressive-looking, advanced fifth-generation has just gone on sale in SA.

Anyone who has spent time in any of the previous models will recognise that Toyota has had a proper go at glamming up the new Rav4, inside and out. Differences quickly start to accumulate - its body shell being more Lexus in hexagonal flame-surfacing and American "truck" design in boldness.

Built on a completely new stiffer but lighter platform, it's been trimmed 5mm upfront and 30mm at the rear, effectively making the new car 35mm shorter than the model it replaces. The results are shorter overhangs and a design that hides its large size very well, while unlocking an increase in wheelbase by some 30mm over the old car to open up more interior space.

In a nutshell, this compact SUV ditches the old-hat dourness through a lower roofline, but it's wider and stands 15mm higher off the ground than the old car. Its chassis has also been stiffened by 57%.