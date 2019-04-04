REVIEW | The 2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 is a charming rebel

There’s something appealingly rebellious about the Mercedes-AMG G63, the most potent member of the Geländewagen family.

It makes little logical sense to stick what is essentially a racing-car engine into a high-riding SUV that was ostensibly built to amble at mechanically-sympathetic (read relaxed) pace through rough and picturesque vistas.

But nothing is relaxed about this monstrous Mercedes; not its belligerently get-out-of-my-way shape, and certainly not its brutal 430kW/850Nm V8 turbo engine which has thrust like a sports car and a bellow to wake the dead.

From its squared-off styling to its duo of gutter pipe-sized exhausts exiting beneath the rear doors on each side, the G63 is all spitting aggression with the demeanour of a heavyweight cage fighter. Especially so in the matt-black paint job of our test vehicle.