Is this the most 'gangsta' minivan yet?

Is it the most "gangsta" minivan yet, or proof that money can't buy taste?
Whichever way your design sensibilities swing, the giant cheese grater on the front of the Lexus LM is the biggest iteration of the brand's signature spindle grille we've yet seen.
The chrome-plated maw makes the enlarged grille on BMW's updated 7 Series look decidedly subtle in comparison.
Whatever the verdict about the exterior styling, there's no shortage of luxury inside this opulent seven-seater MPV, including an umbrella-storage compartment just like you find in a Rolls-Royce, an optional mini fridge for the champagne, and three rows of seats in luxury cowhide.
Alternatively it's available in a four-seat configuration with rear seats that are ventilated and recline like a lazyboy chair, tailored to what Lexus says is the "chauffeured needs of the urban, business-focused professional." We reckon rap stars will love it too.
The LM glides along on suspension based on the new ES sedan, which has been highly rated for its ride quality with its swing-valve shock absorbers.
The two engine options will be a 3.5-litre petrol or a 2.5-litre petrol-electric hybrid, with buyers able to pick between front- or all-wheel drive.
The new Lexus LM will go on sale in China and other Asian markets later this year, but it isn't yet known whether it's headed to SA to do battle against the Mercedes-Benz V-Class.