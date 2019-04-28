REVIEW | 2019 Jaguar XJ50 packs a lot of party punch

What hasn’t changed is the rest of the elongated silhouette that’s uniquely sportback-part saloon. Just as it was in 1972, the XJ50 is available in regular 5.1m regular wheelbase guise which is on test here and as a 5.2m long wheelbase variant.

Thanks to its aluminium structure it weighs some 200-odd kilos less than rivals from Mercedes-Benz and BMW and thus performance and agility is sensational. The 221kW and 700Nm diesel engine that Jaguar has elected for this XJ50 is a wonder in the way it powers the car, and Jaguar quotes figures of 6.2 seconds to 100km/h and a governed 250km/h top speed.

How that monumental 700Nm comes to the fore is a story on its own, and you’ll find overtaking opportunities where none exists for lesser cars.

The next perk of its being a diesel is thriftiness. You can hammer it all day long and it never goes far off the 6.2l/100km claimed averages. The worst, despite taking liberties of its power was 7.3l/100km used and seemingly there’s always more than enough fuel left for another long drive.

And the driving dynamics? The XJ50 is pure RWD and the result, relatively speaking, is a limo that you can engage, if a touch too long and spongy in its damping. Steering response isn’t the most responsive out there but there is enough feedback to keep things interesting.

It’s at its utmost best cruising. The fantastic build quality doesn’t allow even a peep of wind or road noise in. When in comfort mode the suspension is sumptuously pliant.

Drawbacks? There are a few. It did not have active cruise control nor was there any driving autonomy in our test unit.

These are modern expectations that in all likelihood are sought after by customers in this luxury segment. As a commemorative piece, I had reservations at first but by the end of the test period I’d been won over by its charms. It’s definitely a keeper.