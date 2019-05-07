SA’s best-selling cars in April

April sales glimmered as a beacon of hope for the SA new-car industry as the overall 0.7% rise was the first increase in sales this year and brings a slowly declining trend in sales to a halt, says WesBank’s executive head of Motor Ghana Msibi.

“Household budgets are continuing to remain under pressure and consecutive months of petrol price increases will no doubt begin to take their toll,” said Msibi. “Combined with the natural uncertainty ahead of May elections, the April sales performance becomes even more reassuring, as these conditions could easily have resulted in the continuing decline trend.”

WesBank had forecast first-half sales to be slow, improving in the second half. “This April stability could be a sign of an earlier onset of improved trading, but it is early days to label it as such – the market can remain hopeful,” said Msibi.

Total market sales year-to-date are down 3.7% compared to 2018, passenger cars accounting for a 6.2% decline, while LCVs are up 0.7%.

In spite of dwindling light-commercial sales, Toyota’s evergreen Hilux bakkie remained SA’s top-selling vehicle in April, with the rival Ford Ranger in third place behind the VW Polo Vivo.