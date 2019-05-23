Motoring

Honda is recalling 137,000 SUVs over sudden airbag deployments

By Reuters - 23 May 2019
Honda is issuing a recall over faulty airbags
Honda is issuing a recall over faulty airbags
Image: Supplied

Honda said on Wednesday it is recalling 137,000 new sport utility vehicles (SUVs) following reports of three injuries tied to sudden airbag deployments in the US.

The Japanese-based carmaker said it is recalling the 2019 CR-V to replace steering wheel wire harnesses and supplemental restraint system cable reels after six unexpected driver airbag deployments that occurred without a crash. There are so far no reports of related crashes, the carmaker said.

The recall includes 118,000 vehicles in the US and 19,000 in Korea and Canada.

Metal burrs on the interior surface of the steering wheel may result in damage that could lead to a short circuit and overheating of components, Honda said.

The issue is separate from a series of recalls Honda has conducted over the last decade to replace more than 21 million defective Takata air bag inflators in about 12.9 million US vehicles that Honda has said are responsible for 14 US deaths.

Honda also said it was recalling 19,000 US vehicles that may have had Takata inflator replacement kits that were improperly installed before May 2018.

Several Focus models affected by security issues, admits Ford SA

Ford said it continues to work with a supplier to be able to offer an alarm system that can be retrofitted as an accessory.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

REVIEW | The 2019 Mercedes-Benz X350d lacks authenticity

Merc's Navara in mascara just doesn't seem worth the money
Lifestyle
19 hours ago

FIRST DRIVE | A trio of AMG 53 juggernauts smash their way into SA

The CLS 53 AMG may be short on venom compared with the V8 models but it is considerably more fuel efficient
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Ford promises to fix poor security in its vulnerable models

After complaints of easily-broken-into EcoSports and Fiestas went viral, the blue oval has stepped up with a solution
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

VW financers appeal tribunal ruling on 'unlawful' on-the-road admin fees

Volkswagen Financial Services South Africa (VWFS) says it has taken legal advice and is appealing against an order by the National Consumer Tribunal ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Trending Now

Latest Videos

ANCYL in the Eastern Cape criticised
Bakkie rams car during 'road rage' punch-up in Makhanda
X