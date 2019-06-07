At the wheel of BMW's extra-large X7

The new X7’s grille is so large, one is tempted to slap a big Texan steak on to it.

Even on a vehicle as huge and imposing as BMW’s new seven-seater SUV, the grille between those slim LED headlamps looks almost cartoonishly oversized. A similarly mammoth grille is found on the newly facelifted 7 Series and the Bavarian carmaker is clearly committed to this new styling theme.

But the world was also unnerved by Audi’s single-frame whale-shark-mouth when it was introduced a few years back, until it became the new normal. BMW’s mega grille will probably lose its shock value eventually and become part of the accepted styling zeitgeist.

And while it may not necessarily be pretty, the X7 certainly has presence.

The vehicle is BMW’s answer to the Mercedes GLS and Lexus LX in the supersized SUV segment, aimed at well-heeled folk whose family circumstances may have swelled beyond the archetypal 2.4 children. The middle row is a three-seat bench as standard in the X7, but it can be specified with two individual comfort seats as an option.