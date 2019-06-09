Motoring

Volkswagen premieres holographic sound system in Golf GTI Aurora

By AFP Relaxnews - 09 June 2019
Volkswagen premieres sound system controlled by holographic panel.
Image: Supplied

Last week, at a meeting on Lake Wörth, Bavaria, Volkswagen's Golf GTI Aurora show car made its world premiere, featuring a completely operational, hologram-controlled sound system in what the brand claims is a world first.

The trunk of the new Golf GTI Aurora concept that Volkswagen debuted this week isn't your average luggage compartment. When you lift up the trunk door, you're met with a hologram. You'll find it floating comfortably above a black screen integrated into the floor of the compartment, displaying controls for a high-end sound system.

Unlike with 3D movies, which require audience members to wear a pair of specialised glasses for images to pop out of the screen, the hologram created by the show car requires no additional equipment for viewing. According to Thomas Schmall, chairman of the board of management of Volkswagen Group Components, looking at the VW hologram is like looking at a mirage.

The technology "automatically recognises the user's operating requirements and implements them, making it intuitive and logical to operate." Music controls, volume and playlists can be selected just by poking the air. Because users "see and live in three dimensions... they know how to handle the projected 3D control elements."

While this premiere proves that holograms are no longer reserved for cinematic universes like that of Star Wars, head of development at VW Group Components Mark Möller admitted that implementing such technology into production vehicles is still a way off.

