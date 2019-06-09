Volkswagen premieres holographic sound system in Golf GTI Aurora

Unlike with 3D movies, which require audience members to wear a pair of specialised glasses for images to pop out of the screen, the hologram created by the show car requires no additional equipment for viewing. According to Thomas Schmall, chairman of the board of management of Volkswagen Group Components, looking at the VW hologram is like looking at a mirage.

The technology "automatically recognises the user's operating requirements and implements them, making it intuitive and logical to operate." Music controls, volume and playlists can be selected just by poking the air. Because users "see and live in three dimensions... they know how to handle the projected 3D control elements."

While this premiere proves that holograms are no longer reserved for cinematic universes like that of Star Wars, head of development at VW Group Components Mark Möller admitted that implementing such technology into production vehicles is still a way off.