Cool or kitsch? We test the pimped Navara Stealth

With its bold black and orange plumage this Nissan Navara is the very antithesis of stealth, and I sometimes ponder the judgement of the man buns in marketing departments who give vehicles their names.

Nevertheless, misplaced monikers aside, I am quite fond of this limited-edition Navara Stealth’s colour scheme. That makes at least two of us: me, and the guy on the pavement who gave it a cheery smile and thumbs-up as I drove past him one morning.

Like me, he probably decided the Navara Stealth was pimped up without being overly garish, with its black trim and orange accents replacing the usual silver and chrome trimmings. The grille and front bumper, alloy wheels and the side mirrors and side steps are all rehued in this black-orange scheme to give the bakkie what the man buns call a “bold and edgy character to match that of its driver” (insert drum- or eye-roll as per your preference).

As most people know, the Navara is the donor vehicle to the very expensive Mercedes X-class bakkie. And being the cynical humans we are, we tend to criticise the Merc for its “Nissan-ness” but without the opposite holding true, i.e. letting the Navara bask in the reflected glory of the Benz.